Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 195,113 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 448,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 195,113 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $23,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after buying an additional 184,884 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,075,000 after buying an additional 973,404 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,526,000 after buying an additional 105,699 shares during the period. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 2nd quarter worth $2,225,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mimecast alerts:

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $2,028,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 800,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,480.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $438,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,720 shares of company stock valued at $15,612,134 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $38.84 and a 52-week high of $80.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day moving average of $58.02.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

Mimecast Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.