True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Laurentian lifted their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on True North Commercial REIT and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, True North Commercial REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.57.

TNT.UN stock opened at C$7.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83. The firm has a market cap of C$663.63 million and a PE ratio of 19.48. True North Commercial REIT has a 1-year low of C$5.54 and a 1-year high of C$7.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.49%.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

