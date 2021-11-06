Warehouse REIT’s (WHR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) in a report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Warehouse REIT from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price for the company.

LON WHR opened at GBX 160.20 ($2.09) on Friday. Warehouse REIT has a one year low of GBX 110.50 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 169.79 ($2.22). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 157.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £680.63 million and a PE ratio of 4.55.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

