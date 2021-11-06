Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Price Target Raised to C$3.75 at TD Securities

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities to C$3.75 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark increased their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James cut Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.61.

XBC stock opened at C$3.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.81. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of C$2.49 and a twelve month high of C$11.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$591.13 million and a P/E ratio of -10.55.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.19 million. Research analysts predict that Xebec Adsorption will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

