AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Upgraded to A- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) from a d rating to an a- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ABC. Barclays upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.67.

Shares of ABC opened at $127.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.70. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $94.89 and a 1-year high of $129.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.82%.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $717,193.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,631,085.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,609 shares of company stock worth $13,288,419 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 16.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 413,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.5% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

