Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) CEO Kenneth Booth Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) CEO Kenneth Booth sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $668.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, November 5th, Kenneth Booth sold 2,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $685.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 21.99 and a quick ratio of 34.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $615.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.55. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $283.92 and a fifty-two week high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CACC shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

