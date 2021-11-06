Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Ian Bickley Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total transaction of $531,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ian Bickley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of Crocs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $838,050.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of Crocs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00.

Shares of CROX opened at $180.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $180.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 74.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 16.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

