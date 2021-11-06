ODUWA (OWC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,207.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 6th. In the last week, ODUWA has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000906 BTC on exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $4,207.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ODUWA Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

