Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) COO Sells $1,773,578.30 in Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) COO Jonathan Lum sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.54, for a total transaction of $1,773,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CACC opened at $685.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $615.84 and its 200 day moving average is $514.55. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $283.92 and a fifty-two week high of $703.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 21.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.36 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CACC. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.80.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

