ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg Sells 418,973 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 418,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $28,976,172.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 235,693 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $16,107,259.62.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 212,060 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $14,222,864.20.

On Monday, October 25th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 114,841 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $7,983,746.32.

On Friday, October 22nd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 129,812 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $8,985,586.64.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 236,897 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $16,189,540.98.

On Monday, October 11th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 101,589 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $6,372,677.97.

On Friday, October 8th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 98,781 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $6,189,617.46.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 247,567 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $15,245,175.86.

On Monday, October 4th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 252,404 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $15,235,105.44.

On Friday, October 1st, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 289,234 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $17,634,596.98.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $73.90. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,227.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.12 and its 200 day moving average is $56.33.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

