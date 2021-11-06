Advisors L.P. Ortelius Buys 305,055 Shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Stock

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius bought 305,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,151,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE CSU opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.45. Capital Senior Living Co. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $58.94.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $23.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $28.67. The business had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 3.6% during the second quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital Senior Living by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Senior Living by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital Senior Living from $2,300.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corp. engages in the operation of senior housing communities. Its senior living options include independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

