Advisors L.P. Ortelius Buys 305,055 Shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Stock

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius bought 305,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,151,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NYSE CSU opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.45. Capital Senior Living Co. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $58.94.
Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $23.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $28.67. The business had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital Senior Living from $2,300.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.
Capital Senior Living Company Profile
Capital Senior Living Corp. engages in the operation of senior housing communities. Its senior living options include independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
