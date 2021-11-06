EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

EnPro Industries has raised its dividend by 18.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. EnPro Industries has a payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EnPro Industries to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

NPO stock opened at $100.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.75. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $100.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EnPro Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of EnPro Industries worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NPO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

