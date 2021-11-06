Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the energy company on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

Sabine Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE SBR opened at $43.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.72. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $45.52.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 719.28% and a net margin of 91.84%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,403 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

