Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KDDI Corporation is a comprehensive communications company offering both fixed-line and mobile communications services. For individual customers, KDDI offers its mobile communications and fixed-line communications like broadband Internet/telephone services under the brand name au. For business clients, KDDI provides all services in the Information and Communication Technology realm, from Fixed Mobile Convergence networks to data centers, applications, and security strategies. KDDI Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded KDDI from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KDDI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:KDDIY opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. KDDI has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of -0.01.

About KDDI

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

