Paloma Partners Management Co Has $780,000 Stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 31.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGR opened at $73.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.19. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $92.49. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 19.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.59%.

In related news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $125,305.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,503 shares of company stock worth $885,205. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

