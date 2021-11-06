Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $816,000 Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 48,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 164,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 561,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2,321.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 777,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after buying an additional 745,230 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,048,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,570,000 after buying an additional 24,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 109.3% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.00. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.14%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Barclays cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

