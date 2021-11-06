T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $165.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TMUS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.55.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS stock opened at $122.67 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $114.69 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $153.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.84.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.