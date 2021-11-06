Paloma Partners Management Co Has $871,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,446 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $24,086,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 203.8% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,592,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,948,000 after acquiring an additional 117,342 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.13.

NYSE PSX opened at $77.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average of $78.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $46.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

