Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.17% of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 288.2% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 192,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 143,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAQ opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

