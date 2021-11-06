Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,930,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

PSB opened at $179.11 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.13 and a 12-month high of $181.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.35.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.61% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.