GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.15.

GFL opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.69. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.84 and a beta of 1.09.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. GFL Environmental’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 692.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 59.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

