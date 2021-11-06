ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARX. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.92.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

TSE ARX opened at C$12.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$5.68 and a 52-week high of C$13.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.76. The firm has a market cap of C$9.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.79%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.