BCE (TSE:BCE) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has C$67.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$70.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of BCE to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$66.42.

TSE BCE opened at C$63.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77. BCE has a 52-week low of C$52.52 and a 52-week high of C$67.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.23. The firm has a market cap of C$57.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.68.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. BCE’s payout ratio is 106.22%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

