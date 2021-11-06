Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNQ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a C$53.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$57.26.

CNQ opened at C$54.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$64.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.72. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$21.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.85.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.59 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.8900003 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.64, for a total transaction of C$509,345.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,748.99. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total transaction of C$955,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,389,163.70. Insiders sold 182,205 shares of company stock worth $8,427,990 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

