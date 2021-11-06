Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EFX. National Bankshares lowered shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enerflex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.54.

Enerflex stock opened at C$8.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.36. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$4.61 and a 52 week high of C$11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$798.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$204.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$226.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.7699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

