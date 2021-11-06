Zacks Investment Research Lowers Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Hold

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

VYGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.73.

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $144.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.44% and a negative net margin of 584.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.