Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 47,817 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,817 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.09% of SFL worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SFL by 212.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 36,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 24,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SFL by 58.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 389,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 143,992 shares during the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.93. SFL Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.69 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

SFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

