Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $904,000 in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,669 shares of company stock worth $2,376,989 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Shares of CIEN opened at $60.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.02. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

