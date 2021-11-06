Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Tenable were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Tenable by 66.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth $196,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $55.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.14 and a beta of 1.64. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,925,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $76,579.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

