Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ETRN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.20.

ETRN opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.01. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 15.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 192,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

