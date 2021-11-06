1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $2,801,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,985,000. Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in Fortive by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 391,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 97,337 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Fortive by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Fortive by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 24,470 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $78.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

