Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target Raised to $302.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $282.00 to $302.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Shares of JLL opened at $267.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.74. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $115.05 and a 52-week high of $272.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

