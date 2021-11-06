NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Get NOW alerts:

Shares of NOW stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NOW will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of NOW stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter valued at $913,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NOW by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after buying an additional 182,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NOW by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after buying an additional 46,335 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NOW by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.