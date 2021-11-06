Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $32.04 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 116.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 31,013 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after buying an additional 122,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

