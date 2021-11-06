Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WING opened at $166.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.53. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $112.49 and a 12-month high of $187.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WING. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wingstop stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,450 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Wingstop worth $26,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

