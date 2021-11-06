1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,855,000 after acquiring an additional 192,556 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 97.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after buying an additional 134,274 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 153.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 152.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after buying an additional 101,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $1,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $780,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 768,910 shares of company stock worth $35,269,695. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.41.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 0.72. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.89.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

