Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $11,856,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,903 shares of company stock valued at $24,071,708. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.16.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.51. The firm has a market cap of $206.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

