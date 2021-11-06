Polaris Infrastructure’s (PIF) Strong-Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Shares of PIF stock opened at C$18.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$366.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.49. Polaris Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$13.81 and a 12-month high of C$24.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.48.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Infrastructure will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Polaris Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

