Polaris Infrastructure’s (PIF) Strong-Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
Shares of PIF stock opened at C$18.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$366.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.49. Polaris Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$13.81 and a 12-month high of C$24.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.48.
Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Infrastructure will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Polaris Infrastructure
Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.
