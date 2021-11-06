STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STEP. Cormark set a C$1.72 price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:STEP opened at C$2.12 on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$144.36 million and a PE ratio of -3.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.55.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

