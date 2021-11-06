Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pason Systems to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:PSI opened at C$11.32 on Friday. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$5.05 and a 12 month high of C$11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.72. The firm has a market cap of C$932.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.56.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$43.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.06 million. Research analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.44%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

