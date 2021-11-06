Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Lowered to C$40.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.22.

Saputo stock opened at C$31.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$29.22 and a 12 month high of C$42.42. The stock has a market cap of C$13.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.35.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

