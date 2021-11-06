BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BOE opened at $12.28 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

