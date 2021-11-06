Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 69.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 100,937 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $1,232,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 712,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 110,337 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

JCI stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.20%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

