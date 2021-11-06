Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $177.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.82% from the company’s current price.

EA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.68.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ:EA opened at $139.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.88. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $1,422,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,028. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,743 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 353.6% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 85,088 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.