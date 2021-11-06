Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 122.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,888 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $10,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGLN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Magellan Health by 55.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 52,786 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Magellan Health by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the first quarter worth approximately $3,228,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $94.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.47. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.04 and a 12 month high of $99.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.84). Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Magellan Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

