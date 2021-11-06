Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 92,613 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,026,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Cboe Global Markets as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $133.27 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.55 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.46.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

