Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

METC opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.85 million, a P/E ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.09. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on METC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

