Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Square were worth $10,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $237.38 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.11 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of 208.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.55.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $52,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,660 shares of company stock worth $76,931,384 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Square to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.76.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

