Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stake Boosted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Novavax were worth $11,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth $32,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Novavax by 200.0% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Novavax by 462.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total value of $435,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total transaction of $6,312,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,865 shares of company stock valued at $41,406,143. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVAX stock opened at $159.19 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.59 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

