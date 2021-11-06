Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.12% of Cohu as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 47.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cohu by 1,258.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cohu by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.73.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yon Jorden purchased 3,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $92,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $30,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,438.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,588 shares of company stock valued at $293,350 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

